New main event in Ontario, CA

Tonight’s scheduled clash between NABF featherweight “junior” beltholder Erick Ituarte (19-1-1, 3 KOs) and Jose Ramirez (27-6-2, 16 KOs) has been cancelled. Ituarte made weight Thursday by checking in at 125.9, but Ramirez weighed nearly three pounds above the division limit at 128.9. Initially it was announced that the bout would proceed as a non-title affair, but today it was scrapped altogether.

As a result, an eight-rounder between super bantamweights Isaac Zarate (13-3-3, 2 KOs) and Christian Ayala (12-1, 4 KOs) has been elevated to the main event on tonight’s Thompson Boxing show at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.