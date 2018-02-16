Vera-Soro collide March 24 in WBA eliminator

Undefeated WBA #2 John “The Phenom” Vera (18-0, 11 KOs) will take on WBA #3 Michael Soro (31-2, 21 KOs) on March 24 in Marseilles, France. The winner will be the mandatory contender at 154lbs and will receive a world title opportunity later this year.

Back in November the World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered that the top two ranking contenders face each other for the final WBA eliminator, with the winner facing Erislandy Lara in 2018. Originally it was scheduled for WBA #1 Kanat Islam to face Vera, but Islam made himself “unavailable” to face Vera after several attempts to put a deal in place. After the failed attempt the WBA ordered that WBA #3 Michael Soro was the next in line for the opportunity.

Vera, from Ft. Worth, Texas, stated “Folks are in for a night of action on March 24th. As always my team and I won’t cut any corners and are making calculated moves to ensure we are ready to be victorious. Fighting in France is a huge motivator for me and It’s time to show the world who John Vera is”

“This is what Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions has been working towards for John and we are excited to have John showcase his skills to the world,” stated Keith Veltre, CEO & Co-Founder of RJJBoxing. “John is incredibly dedicated to his craft and will give 110% for this fight against Soro.”