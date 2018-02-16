Joyce jolts Jozic, targets Chisora

2016 Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Joe Joyce (2-0, 2 KOs) set himself up for a potential showdown with Dereck Chisora after his devastating win over Rodolf Jozic (4-2, 3 KOs) in the main event of the Hayemaker Ringstar Fight Night — live on free-to-air entertainment channel Dave.



In only his second professional fight, Joyce claimed his second victim with a first round stoppage at York Hall in London. Now his promoter David Haye wants to see him take on former world title challenger Chisora in a blockbuster Battle of Britain bout on the undercard of his May 5 rematch with Tony Bellew.

Speaking after Joyce’s impressive victory, Haye revealed that Hayemaker Ringstar are willing to offer Chisora a lucrative pay-day to take the fight at the O2 Arena in London.

“We are willing to offer Dereck a sizeable six-figure payday to take the fight,” Haye said. “It would be worth as much as Chisora’s European Heavyweight title shot against reigning undefeated 14-0 Champion, Agit Kabayel,” said Haye, insisting Joyce is a match for the best heavyweights in Britain.

The ‘Juggernaut’, described by many as ‘the future’ of the sport, started supremely against big-hitting Jozic with a powerful flurry of body shots. And then deep into the opening exchanges, Joyce’s right hook sent Jozic spiraling to the canvas to bring an early end to the proceedings.



“I made sure I got a good warm-up and was straight in and ready to go,” reflected Joyce.

Haye, also satisfied with Joyce’s performance, added: “I was very happy. He landed beautifully.”

* * *

Fellow Ringstar stablemate Willy Hutchinson produced a hearty performance to put Eric Mokonzo away on points and extend his perfect start to life as a professional fighter to 3-0. The Scottish teenager, 19, flew out of the blocks with a series of ferocious punches. The onslaught continued into the second with Hutchinson underlining his exciting potential, landing a barrage of heavy blows. Yet Mokonzo stood firm and traded back in the third when he shook the teen with a fierce jab to force a bloodied nose. Hutchinson, backed by a lively Scottish contingent, recovered well and forced the referee to dock his opponent a point for holding on in the fourth. Patience proved a virtue for Hutchinson as he made a breakthrough to knock down the local Bethnal Green fighter in the fifth. And ‘Braveheart’ Hutchinson eventually ended Mokonzo’s resilience to score a deserved, unanimous decision from the judges after six action-packed rounds.

Elsewhere on the Hayemaker Ringstar card, Islington welterweight Freddy ‘Pretty Boy’ Kiwitt pushed Mitcham’s Jumanne Camero to the limit in a cracking contest, claiming a 78-76 win on points.

London lightweight Mo Gharib, 25, opened the evening with an impressive 40-36 points victory over Devon’s Jamie Speight to extend his unbeaten start in the professional ranks to two wins from two.

Hayes welterweight Jack Newham, meanwhile, was another young fighter to display his promise. The 21-year-old was put to the test but overcame Jan Korec, 40-36 on points. His record now stands at 3-0.

Fellow welterweight prospect Sam Gilley delighted the East End crowd as the local Walthamstow boy defeated Daniel Bazo. The 23-year-old delivered a fearsome right hook to send Bazo to the canvas early on in the second.He then floored Bazo once more before the Czech fighter’s corner retired him ahead of the third round.‘Magic Man’ Gilley‘s record remains unblemished at 4-0. Anesu Twala also protected his flawless record, moving to 4-0 following his 40-37 super lightweight points victory over Cardiff’s Rhys Saunders. The Zimbabwean-born Lewisham fighter, 26, lived up to his ‘Bad News’ nickname in a dominating display. Dean Richardson dispatched Czech veteran Jan Balog to stretch his perfect record to 6-0. The Middlesex welterweight looked a class apart and claimed a convincing 40-36 landslide with the judges. And Luton‘s Linus Udofia saw off late stand-in opponent William Warburton in a 40-36 points win to improve his record to 7-0.

You can re-live all the action on free-to-air UKTV catch-up.

Results in full:

Heavyweight, 6 rounds x 3 mins

Joe Joyce beat Rudolf Jozic, first round KO

Welterweight, 8 rounds x 3 mins

Jumanne Camero Freddy Kiwitt, 78-76 on points

Light heavyweight, 6 rounds x 3 mins

Willy Hutchinson beat Eric Mokonzo, 60-52 on points

Middleweight, 4 rounds x 3 mins

Linus Udofia beat William Warburton, 40-36 on points

Welterweight, 4 rounds x 3 mins

Dean Richardson Jan Balog, 40-36 on points

Super lightweight, 4 rounds x 3 mins

Anesu Twala beat Rhys Saunders, 40-37 on points

Welterweight, 4 rounds x 3 mins

Sam Gilley beat Daniel Bazo, retired after two rounds

Welterweight, 4 rounds x 3 mins

Jack Newham beat Jan Korec, 40-36 on points

Lightweight, 4 rounds x 3 mins

Mo Gharib beat Jamie Speight, 40-36 on points