The undisputed heavyweight championship clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been rescheduled for May 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The bout was pushed back from February 17 after Fury suffered a cut in sparring.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
No longer care. Time for Fury to stop embarrasing boxing
What did he do to embarrass boxing in this particular incident? Do you doubt his cut? Forget all of his antics and his fight with ngannou. If you know he cut himself or had someone cut him please share. Otherwise , you got to take it at face value.
So much for those (fools) who think Fury doesn’t want the fight or the payday. I’m not a Fury fan but to suggest he injured himself is idiotic.