Unbeaten European super lightweight champion Adam Azim (11-0, 8 KOs) was victorious when Enock Poulsen (14-1, 5 KOs) couldn’t continue after sustaining a shoulder injury in round five. Time was 2:39.

Olympian light heavyweight Ben Whittaker (6-0, 5 KOs) outclassed Khalid Graidia (10-14-5, 2 KOs) for four rounds, then opened up and got the stoppage at 1:57 of round five. The usual showboating by Whittaker against a limited opponent. Graidia down in round two and five.

IBO female lightweight champion Caroline Dubois (9-0, 5 KOs) took a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Miranda “La Alacrana” Reyes (7-2-1, 3 KOs) by scores of 100-90 3x.

Heavyweight Jeamie TKV (6-1, 3 KOs) outscored Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (10-15-1, 7 KOs) over six by a score of 58-55.

Female bantamweight Francesca Hennessy (3-1, 1 KO) outpointed Lauren Belen Valdebenito (5-6-1, 2 KOs) over six rounds.