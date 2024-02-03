February 3, 2024
Results from Las Vegas

In a clash between unbeaten middleweights, Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (16-0, 11 KOs) broke down and stopped late sub Armel Mbumba-Yassa (10-1, 7 KOs) in the seventh round of a bout for the WBA International title. Williams dropped Mbumba-Yassa in round six and laid him out with a crushing left to end it. Time was 2:52.

Unbeaten Heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher (11-0, 10 KOs) stopped Dmytro Bezus (10-2 5 KOs) in the first round. A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage at 2:51.

Light heavyweight “Big Steppa” Khalil Coe (8-0-1, 6 KOs) crushed Gerardo Osuna (20-1, 18 KOs) in round two with body shots. Osuna down three times. Time 1:14.

Other Results:
George Liddard W6 Andrew Buchanan (middleweight)
Jimmy Sains KO1 Alejandro Avalos (middleweight)

Results from London

