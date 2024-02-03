In a clash of unbeaten heavyweights, WBO #6, WBA #11, IBF #12, WBC #15 rated Fabio Wardley (17-0, 16 KOs) and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) will collide on Easter Sunday, March 31, at the O2 Arena in London. Wardley will be defending his British and Commonwealth titles. Sky Sports will televise in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Fabio Wardley: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be headlining what will be a massive show at the iconic O2 Arena, I’ve fought there a lot before so it’s like a home away from home for me. As a seasoned former Olympian, Frazer Clarke is definitely the most well-schooled boxer I’ll have ever faced, but there’s some lessons you can’t learn in school… And I’ve got more than enough firepower in my arsenal to lay him flat on his back, just like all my other opponents.”

Frazer Clarke: “Finally, the fight that I wanted and the fight that the British public wanted. The talking is over, it’s here. Headlining the O2 Arena for the British and Commonwealth Titles is something I’ve dreamed of. I’m ready to take out Fabio Wardley and bring the titles back to Burton upon Trent. There’s been a lot of back and forth but now we can settle it like men.”