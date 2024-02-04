February 3, 2024
Boxing Results

Results from Mohegan Sun

Featherweight Ricky de los Santos (12-1, 3 KOs) outscored Nathan Martinez (8-3, 2 KOs) over eight rounds to claim the vacant WBC USA Silver 126lb belt. Scores were 79-73, 78-74, 78-74.

Unbeaten middleweight Francis “Frank the Tank” Hogan (16-0, 14 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Dormedes Potes (14-5-1, 10 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC USA Silver 160lb belt. Hogan dropped Potes in rounds three and seven en route to a 80 3x win.

Unbeaten lightweight Alejandro “El Abusador” Paulino (16-0, 13 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over D’Angelo Keyes (17-4, 11 KOs). Paulino dropped Keyes twice in round three, but Keyes survived for the full eight. Scores were 79-71 3x.

Unbeaten flyweight Angel Gonzalez (13-0, 7 KOs) scored a one-sided eight round unanimous decision against Christian Robles (8-2, 3 KOs). Robles down in round six. Scores were 78-72, 80-72, 79-73.

Lightweight “King” Kevin Walsh (11-0, 5 KOs) laid out Darrell Rivera (9-3-1, 7 KOs) with an overhand right right in round one. Time was 1:54.

Featherweight Carlos Vanegas Nunez (7-1, 6 KOs) crushed Jaden Webb (2-2, 2 KOs) in the first round.

Wardley-Clarke to clash March 31

>