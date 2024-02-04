WBO #12 world ranked Tobias ´Pitbul’ Reyes (14-0-1, 13) of Argentina stopped Eduardo Ajito (13-2, 7 KOs) of Peru Saturday night at the Club Deportivo Jorge Newbery, in Galvez, Santa Fe, Argentina. Reyes applied a very controlled offensive attack from the opening bell, mixing both head and body shots on the game Ajito. It was a steady breakdown of Ajito as each round passed. Ajito did not answer the bell for round six. Reyes retained his WBO Latino flyweight title.

