WBO #12 world ranked Tobias ´Pitbul’ Reyes (14-0-1, 13) of Argentina stopped Eduardo Ajito (13-2, 7 KOs) of Peru Saturday night at the Club Deportivo Jorge Newbery, in Galvez, Santa Fe, Argentina. Reyes applied a very controlled offensive attack from the opening bell, mixing both head and body shots on the game Ajito. It was a steady breakdown of Ajito as each round passed. Ajito did not answer the bell for round six. Reyes retained his WBO Latino flyweight title.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.