By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Formerly world rated flyweight JBC#2 Ryota Yamauchi (11-3, 10 KOs), 112, impressively scored a one-punch knockout of Filipino Arnold Garde (12-15-5, 6 KOs), 111.25, at 1:16 of the second round in a scheduled eight on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Having failed to win the WBO 112-pound belt via eighth-round stoppage by unbeaten champ Junto Nakatani two years ago, Ryota mixed it up with the free-swinging Filipino banger, and his single short uppercut had him on the deck to have him unable to beat the count.

Promoter: Dangan Promotions.

