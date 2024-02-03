February 3, 2024
Boxing Results

Austin Trout wins bare-knuckle world title

Former WBA super welterweight champion champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout defeated Luis “Baboon” Palomino via unanimous decision to claim the vacant BKFC welterweight world title on Friday night at the sold-out Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Judges scored it 49-45 across the board in favor of Trout, who dropped Palomino in the fourth round. Before running into Trout, Palomino was considered by many to be the pound-for-pound best among bare-knuckle fighters.

“This wouldn’t feel as good if it wasn’t against a prime champion like ‘Baboon.’” Trout said afterward. “I don’t think any win would be worthy of how I’m feeling now if it wasn’t against the king of BKFC … I’m going to be here for a long time, so get tired of me – I’m not going anywhere.”

  • Good for him. Boxing doesn’t typically translate the best to bare-knuckle imo, but Trout’s started very well. Palomino’s fantastic he was like 10-0. Supposedly they pay pretty good as well.

    How interesting of a career has Trout had?? World champion boxer who beat Miguel Cotto, fought Canelo, both Charlo’s, Lara and Hurd and then ends up bare-knuckle world champion. That’s awesome.

  • He basically out boxed him the whole way. A good guy to win a championship. I could see a rematch happening. Congrats to no doubt!

