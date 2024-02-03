Former WBA super welterweight champion champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout defeated Luis “Baboon” Palomino via unanimous decision to claim the vacant BKFC welterweight world title on Friday night at the sold-out Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Judges scored it 49-45 across the board in favor of Trout, who dropped Palomino in the fourth round. Before running into Trout, Palomino was considered by many to be the pound-for-pound best among bare-knuckle fighters.

“This wouldn’t feel as good if it wasn’t against a prime champion like ‘Baboon.’” Trout said afterward. “I don’t think any win would be worthy of how I’m feeling now if it wasn’t against the king of BKFC … I’m going to be here for a long time, so get tired of me – I’m not going anywhere.”