Chordale Booker 155 vs. Greg Vendetti 154

(WBC USA super welterweight title)

Note: Booker was one pound over the weight limit. The title has been vacated and can only be won by Vendetti.

Ricky de los Santos 125.5 vs. Nathan Martinez 125.5

Francis Hogan 160 vs. Dormedes Potes 160

Alejandro Paulino 129.25 vs. D’Angelo Keyes 129

Christian Robles 111.5 vs. Angel Gonzales 111

Kevin Walsh 134.75 vs. Darrell Rivera 135.5

Carlos Vanegas Nunes 125.25 vs. Jaden Webb 125.25

Slawomir Bohdziewicz 197 vs. Bruno Saraiva 188.25

Chad Leoncello 219 vs. Harold Roy 248

James Maner 164 vs. Miguel Torres 164

Date: February 3

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

Promoter: CES Boxing

TV: Swerve Combat