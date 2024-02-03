Panin outhustles Toler Welterweight “Super Bad” Vlad Panin (18-1, 10 KOs) outworked Quashawn Toler (17-2, 12 KOs) over ten rounds on Friday night at the Red Owl Boxing Arena in Houston, Texas. Panin was simply busier and largely neutralized Toler. Scores were 97-93, 96-94, 98-92 as Panin claimed the WBA Continental USA belt. Romero returns with win in Argentina Like this: Like Loading...

