Unbeaten super featherweight Neri Ariel Cruz Romero (17-0, 9 KOs) of Argentina decisioned veteran Miguel Arevalo Mejia (21-4-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico Friday night at the Club Unión Eléctrica, in Cordoba, Cordoba, Argentina. Romero had not fought in nearly a year and half but showed no signs of ring rust. He completely dominated the game Arevalo with a variety of punches and a controlled aggressive offense. A clash of heads in round six resulted in Romero being cut over his left eyebrow. The referee immediately deducted a point from Arevalo. The official scorecards were 100-89, 99-90, and 97-92 all in favor to Romero for the unanimous decisión win. Romero won the vacant WBO title.

