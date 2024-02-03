In a spectacular upset, super lightweight Julian “Quiet Storm” Smith (8-2, 5 KOs) halted previously unbeaten WBA #10 rated Orestes “Tsunami” Velazquez (8-1, 7 KOs) after nine rounds on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Smith dropped Velazquez in round one, then staggered Velazquez in round two and rocked him again in round three. Velazquez started to hold excessively in round four and the ref let him get away with it for the next few rounds. In round eight, Velazquez was cut during a clinch, then deducted a point for holding, then was knocked down. Smith dropped Velazquez twice in round nine and the bout was stopped after the round. Very inspirational performance by Smith, who is legally deaf. He wins the WBA International title.

* * *

Unbeaten super lightweight Ashton “H20” Sylve (11-0, 9 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Estivan Falcao (13-3, 7 KOs). Sylve dropped Falcao in round ten to punctuate a 99-90, 99-90, 100-89 win. Sylve wins the WBC Youth title.