Boxing legends to be inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame were announced today. The 8th Annual Induction Weekend happens August 7th & 8th at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas.

The 2020 Induction Class includes boxers Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, Clarence “Bones” Adams, Andre “SOG” Ward, James “Lights Out” Toney, Miguel Cotto, Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson, Azumah “The Professor” Nelson, Danny “Little Red” Lopez, and Jose Luis Castillo.

Non-Boxer Inductees include Carlos Padilla (referee), Lorenzo Fertitta (NSAC commissioner), Sammy Macias (NSAC commissioner), and Jose Sulaiman (WBC President).

Also being recognized is the 2019 NVBHOF Fighter of the Year, Prospect of the Year and Amateur of the Year. Honoring their accomplishments throughout 2019.

2019 Fighter of the Year – Devin Haney (24-0, 14 KOs)

2019 Prospect of the Year – Rolando “Rolly” Romero (11-0, 10 KOs)

2019 NVBHOF Amateur of the Year – Rahim Gonzales