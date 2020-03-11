As part of the WBC’s weekly “Tuesday Coffee” in Mexico City, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman made the official announcement of the fight on May 9 between female world champions Jackie “La Princesa Azteca” Nava and Mariana “La Barby” Juárez with the WBC bantamweight belt at stake in addition to the WBC Diamond strap. The site of the fight will be announced shortly. Nava (35-4-4, 16 KOs) and Juarez (54-9-4, 18 KOs), two of the biggest names in Mexican female boxing, have never previously fought despite being around the same weight.

