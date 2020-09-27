

Undefeated super bantamweight Luis “Pantera” Nery (31-0, 24 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Aaron Alameda (25-1, 13 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC super bantamweight title on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Nery looked more tactical and patient under new trainer Eddy Reynoso. Scores were 115-113, 116-112, 118-110 for Nery, whose 11 fight KO streak ends.

Nery stated,“Alameda has a nice jab, he definitely connected, but I always felt like I had the fight under control. His defense was good, but at the end I really tightened up my attack and was able to get the victory.

“We know he had a lot of experience as an amateur, so we prepared for a quality opponent. It’s not an excuse, but I haven’t fought in a year, so I think that affected my performance a little.

“I got the victory because I landed more. You always look for the knockout, but he used the jab a lot and that threw me off a little bit until I was able to connect more at the end of the fight.

“There are a lot of good fighters in this division. Brandon Figueroa’s name has come up, but we’ll check with the team and go from there. We’re ready to fight anyone at 122-pounds. We don’t fear anybody.”