Judges Lisa Giampa (119-109) and Chris Wilson (118-110) weren’t giving much to Valdez. Judge Zachary Young had it 116-112, the same way we scored it.

According to Compubox, Navarrete had a wide edge over Valdez in the stats.

TOTAL PUNCHES THROWN

Navarrete: 1038

Valdez: 436

TOTAL PUNCHES LANDED (BODY)

Navarrete: 216 (16)

Valdez: 140 (32)

CONNECT PERCENTAGE

Navarrete: 21%

Valdez: 32%

TOTAL JABS THROWN

Navarrete: 434

Valdez: 118

TOTAL JABS LANDED

Navarrete: 40

Valdez: 26

CONNECT PERCENTAGE

Navarrete: 9%

Valdez: 222%

TOTAL POWER PUNCHES THROWN

Navarrete: 684

Valdez: 318

TOTAL POWER PUNCHES LANDED

Navarrete: 176

Valdez: 114

CONNECT PERCENTAGE

Navarrete: 29%

Valdez: 36%