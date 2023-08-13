Judges Lisa Giampa (119-109) and Chris Wilson (118-110) weren’t giving much to Valdez. Judge Zachary Young had it 116-112, the same way we scored it.
According to Compubox, Navarrete had a wide edge over Valdez in the stats.
TOTAL PUNCHES THROWN
Navarrete: 1038
Valdez: 436
TOTAL PUNCHES LANDED (BODY)
Navarrete: 216 (16)
Valdez: 140 (32)
CONNECT PERCENTAGE
Navarrete: 21%
Valdez: 32%
TOTAL JABS THROWN
Navarrete: 434
Valdez: 118
TOTAL JABS LANDED
Navarrete: 40
Valdez: 26
CONNECT PERCENTAGE
Navarrete: 9%
Valdez: 222%
TOTAL POWER PUNCHES THROWN
Navarrete: 684
Valdez: 318
TOTAL POWER PUNCHES LANDED
Navarrete: 176
Valdez: 114
CONNECT PERCENTAGE
Navarrete: 29%
Valdez: 36%
He threw SIX-HUNDRED more punches?? Damn!
Are these numbers right because Valdez throwing only 436 punches in a fight is curious ?
He had no chance to throw. With that long jab in his face all night long.
Seriously, what would a rematch prove? Valdez was brave, tough and a credit to the game but he is primarily limited to a left hook. The announcers did all they could to make you believe it was a close fight. Valdez won 1 round on one card and 2 rounds on another card. Navarette was in much better shape than his previous bout and really understands how to make his reach benefit him.
You always have some of the best posts, Bruce!