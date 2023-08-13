WBO junior lightweight Emanuel Navarrete spoke about his win over Oscar Valdez Saturday evening in front of 10,246 fans at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

On the fight…

“I feel happy to have been part of this card and of this next great chapter of Mexican boxing history. I am happy and appreciate Oscar for the great fight that we delivered.”

On the hand injury…

“There was some inflammation in my right hand. And the more I used it, the more it hurt. But I had to overcome it.”

On a rematch…

“I think the people can best talk about what they saw. They saw the fight tonight. I was here fighting with Valdez. And I feel good. Thank God, I won. I appreciate what he did in the ring. He is a Mexican warrior. If the people want a rematch, they will demand it.”