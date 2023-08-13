Super welterweight Chordale “The Gift” Booker (20-1, 9 KOs) scored a seventh round knockout against Nicolas Hernandez (27-7-3, 12 KOs) on Saturday night in front of a capacity crowd of 4,235 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Booker turned in a masterful performance dropping Hernandez twice in round seven to end it. Time was at 2:41. With the win, Booker retained the WBC US title that he won at the same venue in April of this year.

In the co-feature, 47-year-old former world champion Jaime “The Hurricane” Clampitt (25-6-2, 7 KOs) continued her successful comeback, nearly shutting out tough Ecuadorian Josefina Vega (9-6, 4 KOs) for a unanimous eight round decision in a super lightweight contest. Scores were 80-72 (2x) and 78-74.

Undefeated Super Featherweight Alejandro Paulino (15-0, 13 KOs) blitzed Julian Aristule (35-18-1, 18 KOs) in 1:54 of one round.

Jr welterweight Wilson Mascarenhas (8-1, 3 KOs) stopped Anthony Mora (2-1, 1 KO) in round three.

Unbeaten junior middleweight Anthony “ATV” Velasquez (13-0-1, 12 KOs) needed just 1:48 to finish Mario Bustos (7-10, 3 KOs) in the very first stanza.

Other Results:

Mike “The Savage” Kimbel W4 Stephen Davis (super lightweight)

Jeffrey Gonzalez KO3 Joe Wilson Jr. (welterweight)

Slawomir Bohdziewicz KO2 Gabriel Costa (cruiserweight)

The card was promoted by Jimmy Burchfield’s CES Boxing.