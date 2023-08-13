In a highly anticipated clash, WBO junior lightweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) successfully defended his title in a war with former two-weight champion Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) on Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Navarrete’s six-inch reach advantage, awkward combinations, and high punch volume gave Valdez all kinds of problems. Valdez was more economical but landed hard shots. Navarrete suffered an injury to his right hand in round nine. Valdez tried to put on more pressure in round ten but Navarrete continued to fight hard with both hands and targeted Valdez’ rapidly closing right eye. Navarrete closed strong to win a unanimous decision 116-112, 118-110, 119-109. Rematch anyone?

Like this: Like Loading...