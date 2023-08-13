Rodriguez dominates Lopez for IBF bantam belt Former world champion Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez (22-2, 13 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over Melvin “Melo” Lopez (29-2, 19 KOs) to reclaim the vacant IBF bantamweight title formerly held by Naoya Inoue on Saturday night at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Rodriguez steadily outworked Lopez the entire fight. Late in the fight, Rodriguez’s right eye was badly swollen, but despite that, he dropped Lopez three times in round twelve. Scores were 120-105 3x. Navarrete defeats Valdez, retains WBO 130lb belt Undercard Results from Glendale, AZ Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

