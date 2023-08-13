Former world champion Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez (22-2, 13 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over Melvin “Melo” Lopez (29-2, 19 KOs) to reclaim the vacant IBF bantamweight title formerly held by Naoya Inoue on Saturday night at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Rodriguez steadily outworked Lopez the entire fight. Late in the fight, Rodriguez’s right eye was badly swollen, but despite that, he dropped Lopez three times in round twelve. Scores were 120-105 3x.
Top Boxing News
120-105 may be the widest margin I have ever seen in a fight.
You’re right, Lucie
One of the worst challenges for a title. Lopez seemed to give up in the second round.
Lucky the fight didn’t get stopped cause of the swelling on Mannys eye, that would have been an absolute travesty. It was headbutts that caused it and not punches
If Puerto Rico had more people focused in sports (and less focused in partying), they could possibly dominate many sports to include boxing. This small island has a lot of talent and potential.
Who cares, boring fight.
The AJ card was much better.