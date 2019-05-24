Female boxing legends and world champions Jackie “La Princesa Azteca” Nava (35-4-3, 16 KOs) and Marcela “La Tigresa” Acuña (49-7-1, 20 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their long-awaited rematch on Saturday in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. Acuña’s IBF super bantamweight title will be on the line.



Jackie Nava: “I thank Zanfer for this great opportunity to headline in a big fight in as nice a place as Puerto Vallarta, and for giving me this fight I wanted so much against Marcela Acuña, who I respect a lot. She beat me ten years ago in a big fight, and she and I have remained at a high level. It’s time to settle this account and now here in Mexico. We will come out with the victory. We had one of the best preparations in my career and you will see the results on Saturday. I feel very strong, very fast, very well conditioned.”

Marcela Acuña: “I am very happy to be in Mexico, but I didn’t come on vacation. This is a country that I have wanted to fight in for a long time, and what could be better than facing the great champion Jackie Nava? I respect very much her career and achievements, but if I defeated her ten years ago, now, with my experience, the evolution of my boxing, and my maturity, I will defeat Jackie again and her promoter. Do not have the slightest doubt!”

Also on hand were WBC female interim flyweight world champion Kenya Enriquez and her challenger Leiryn Flores.

–

