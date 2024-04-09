Murtazaliev vence a Culcay y gana el título de las 154 libras de la FIB El invicto Bakhram Murtazaliev (23-0, 16 KOs) de Rusia detuvo al ex campeón de peso súper welter de la AMB Jack Culcay (33-5, 14 KOs) de Alemania en el round 11 para ganar el título mundial vacante súper welter de la FIB. Los dos se pelearon de principio a fin en términos muy igualados. Una verdadera candidata a pelea del año brindando a los fanáticos una pelea memorable. Murtazaliev tuvo su momento decisivo en el asalto 11, donde sacudió seriamente a Culcay con una serie de golpes sólidos y finalmente lo derribó con un gancho de izquierda con segundos para el final del asalto once. Culcay, con las piernas muy inestables, superó la cuenta pero el árbitro correctamente desestimó la caída. El evento fue promovido por Almin Kuc (Kuc Boxing Promotion GmbH), Ingo Volckmann (Agon Sports) y el lugar del evento fue Stadthalle, Falkensee, Brandenburg, Alemania. Miniel KOs Torres y es el campeón panameño de las 140 libras Resultados desde Las Vegas Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

