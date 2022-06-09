Undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico, and his opponent Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs) of Manchester, UK hosted a media workout today to kick off fight week. On Saturday, the fighters will face off at Anaheim’s Honda Center in a 12-round super middleweight fight, live on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico.

Also on hand, was Ronny Rios (33-3, 16 KOs) to promote his upcoming fight against Murodjon “MJ” Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 KOs) on June 25. Their 12-round face off for the WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles will take place at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, TX and will also stream live, worldwide on DAZN.

JAIME MUNGUIA

“I feel very good this training camp. We are all happy, we have been putting in a lot of hard work and we are ready to face Kelly this Saturday.”

“We decided to make the move to Big Bear in search of sparring partners. I am getting bigger and need sparring partners of my size. Although Otomi, does have great fighters, the issue for me is the size and also, less fighters are willing to go out there for sparring. In Big Bear, we are in the boxing hub of Southern California and have more access to fighters willing to make the drive for a sparring session.”

“It’s difficult to be in a training camp away from my friends and family. But I love my job, I love boxing. I also motivate myself to work hard for my friends and family. They are the biggest and the daily motivation that I have to push harder everyday to be the best for them.”

“I have to be careful with Kelly. I know he is coming with nothing to lose and everything to gain so I have to make sure not to let my guard down on Saturday.”

JIMMY “KILRAIN” KELLY

“I am feeling very good about my first time on the west coast. I feel settled in. I am looking forward to the opportunity.”

“Jaime has a lot of experience, he’s unbeaten, he’s a big puncher. I have trained accordingly and am looking forward to Saturday night.”

“I focus on myself. I know some fighters have taken an aggressive approach and perhaps they have played into the hands of Munguia. Perhaps a loose approach is something to look at.”

“I have been waiting for a good opportunity to happen. When the phone rang, even though it was only four weeks’ notice, I decided to do it. Fortunately I was already in training for a show so I felt comfortable saying ‘yes’”

RONNY RIOS

“This opportunity is very exciting for me and for my team. This is every fighter’s dream [ to fight for a world championship] and we are all ready to move forward with everything we got.”

“It’s been a long process. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but it has taken consistent work to get back to the top. We have never stopped grinding. My team is extremely strong right now. I have always believed in myself and my team. Luckily we are here once again trying to fulfill this dream.”

“I know my opponent is a southpaw. He has two belts. I cannot take that away from him, but I have a lot of experience. I have been in the ring with a lot of top opponents at 122lbs. I want to see where he stacks up against me.”

“I think that if I keep performing at the top level that I have been, I know we will come out on top. My team has put together a great game plan. I just have to go out there, listen to my team, and do everything with confidence.”