Hiroto Kyoguchi and Esteban Bermudez pose at the final press conference for Friday’s Matchroom Boxing card at Domo Alcade, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The WBA light flyweight title will be on the line.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Kyoguchi is a helluva fighter. This is probably his first time fighting outside of Japan.