June 8, 2022
Boxing News

Kyoguchi-Bermudez Final Press Conference

Em1 7198
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Hiroto Kyoguchi and Esteban Bermudez pose at the final press conference for Friday’s Matchroom Boxing card at Domo Alcade, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The WBA light flyweight title will be on the line.

