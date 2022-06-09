June 9, 2022
Boxing News

Justin Huni house sprayed with bullets

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The Brisbane home of Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni was sprayed with bullets at 4AM on Thursday. Huni was in the house at the time, along with nine other people including children. Thankfully no one was injured. Huni (5-0, 4 KOs) says he still plans to go ahead with a June 15 bout against Joseph Goodall (8-0-1, 7 KOs) at the Nissan Arena in Nathan, Queensland for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Oriental heavyweight crowns. A police investigation is ongoing.

Cletus Seldin seeking new opponent
Munguia, Kelly workout quotes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>