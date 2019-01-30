WBO super middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (32-0, 26 KOs) is in Mexico City, receiving special recognition for his sporting career from the new National Boxing Commission (CONABOX), on behalf of President Lic. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.



The 22-year-old-champion is already thinking about his next fight. He is planning to return on April 13 in the city of Monterrey, apparently in the Arena Monterrey. The opponent is TBA.

As far as moving up to middleweight, Munguia said, “I think this year we can hold 154 pounds and then move up, but we have to do it carefully.”

He also recognizes that there are things that have to be improved, “I personally believe there is better learning than in fights. Experience. Rounds. Fighting. The gym is nothing more than to correct what you did wrong in the fight.”

Munguia was accompanied by his promoter Fernando Beltran, CEO of Zanfer Promotions, who noted some similarities between Jaime and the great Erik Morales. “I feel that history is going to tell us. It would be very risky to compare him with the great boxers I’ve represented. He’s only 22 years years old. There is a lot of similarity, but I’m not doing comparison between Erik Morales and him.

“Both are from Tijuana, both won the world title at 21, the two were undefeated, the two remained undefeated, one made 11 or 12 defenses, I don’t remember, this boy has three. There is a similarity in which the two are from Tijuana, that both come from the culture of effort, both are good men, the two put the name of Mexico on high, and especially the two have a lot of guts.”