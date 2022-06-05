Morrell vence a Henderson y retiene titulo AMB El campeón súper mediano de la AMB, David Morrell Jr (7-0, 6 KOs) retuvo su título con un nocaut técnico en el cuarto asalto sobre el muy duradero Kalvin Henderson (15-2-1, 11 KOs) el sábado por la noche en The Armory en Minneapolis, Minnesota. Morrell golpeó a Henderson en la primera ronda, pero Henderson resistió el asalto. Más castigo en las rondas dos a cuatro y el árbitro Luis Pabón finalmente descartó el desajuste a las 2:35. Browne KOs Fa y Maloney KOs a Palicte Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

