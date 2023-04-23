By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBA “regular” super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. (9-0, 8 KOs), of Minnesota by way of Cuba, destroyed 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao (24-2-1, 10 KOs), of Brazil, in the first round in the Tank-Kingry co-feature on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Morrell Jr. rocked Falcao early in the opening round. Falcao turned his back staggered and received a standing eight count. After the count, a crushing Morrell right hand brutally laid out Falcao face first to end it. Time was 2:22. Falcao, who was down for several minutes, took the fight on ten days notice.

“David Benavidez is next,” said Morrell afterward. “Where is he? I want to fight Benavidez. He’s next, 100%. I don’t want any other guys at 168-pounds. Just Benavidez. I respect Benavidez and his team, but inside the ring, I don’t respect anything.”