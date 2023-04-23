April 22, 2023
Boxing Results

Morrell crushes Falcao, retains WBA 168lb title

0037 David Morrell Jr Vs Yamaguchi Falcao
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBA “regular” super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. (9-0, 8 KOs), of Minnesota by way of Cuba, destroyed 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao (24-2-1, 10 KOs), of Brazil, in the first round in the Tank-Kingry co-feature on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Morrell Jr. rocked Falcao early in the opening round. Falcao turned his back staggered and received a standing eight count. After the count, a crushing Morrell right hand brutally laid out Falcao face first to end it. Time was 2:22. Falcao, who was down for several minutes, took the fight on ten days notice.

“David Benavidez is next,” said Morrell afterward. “Where is he? I want to fight Benavidez. He’s next, 100%. I don’t want any other guys at 168-pounds. Just Benavidez. I respect Benavidez and his team, but inside the ring, I don’t respect anything.”

Tank KOs Kingry with body shot in round seven
Cordina edges Rakhimov, regains IBF 130lb title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Great that’s over now, bring on the main event. Will it be an instant classic or fizzle out and be a hype job. Here’s hoping for a classic

    Reply

  • The SMW division will eventually have to see this guy, but he’ll likely get avoided as a bad risk/reward ratio fighter for as long as possible.

    Reply

    • Make no mistake, Falcao is no bum, but he clearly was not prepared to take that fight. Once again, Morrell was light years beyond his competiton, but has yet to do it against a viable top 10 fighter. He may very well be the best fighter in the division right now, but a fight with Benavides maybe a little premature right now. I would love to see him fight Plant first, then put Benavides and Canelo in the crosshairs.

      Reply

      • I don’t think it’s premature, there’s no point in fighting Plant coming off of a loss. He’s technically a mandatory for Canelo in the WBA and a match with the Monster seems right on time if he isn’t next in line. Ryder is getting his shot as the WBO…ijs the kid won’t hurt his stock striving to fight the best, not their leftovers.

        Reply

  • Morell calling out benavidez, I hope benavidez listened and step up his game by fight morell isntead of looking for a fight that will never happen with the tiny canelo! Ain’t no way canelo would take on a light heavyweight in benavidez after taking an upcoming second beatdown from bivol! I have to give credit for garcia and taking the tank fight, it was clearly a lose situation but, garcia stepped up! Brnavidez needs to step up his game in either fighting morell or bivol instead of picking weaker opposition just to keep an udefeated record while waiting a canelo fight that will never happened!

    Reply

  • This kid Morrel looks like the real thing, but needs to step up the level of opposition. I also liked the fact that these guys are no longer challenging Canelo, they are calling wacho other out and not just waiting for the golden or golden eggs to land on their lap.

    Reply

  • For those calling Falcao a bum, let’s remember he was a bronze medalist at the London Olympics in the light heavyweight division. So not exactly just crushing some random guy.

    Reply
    • >