Former world champion Joe Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs) regained the IBF super featherweight title he was stripped of with a twelve round split decision over reigning beltholder Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (17-1-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Cordina dropped Rakhimov in round two. Rakhimov’s best moment was when he rocked Cordina in round five. In round six, a cut over Rakhimov’s left eye became progressively worse and Cordina took advantage with repeated punishing right hands. Rakhimov sucked it up and battled hard until the final bell. Scores were 116-111 Rakhimov, 115-112, 114-113 Cordina.

