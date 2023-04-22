Former world champion Joe Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs) regained the IBF super featherweight title he was stripped of with a twelve round split decision over reigning beltholder Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (17-1-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Cordina dropped Rakhimov in round two. Rakhimov’s best moment was when he rocked Cordina in round five. In round six, a cut over Rakhimov’s left eye became progressively worse and Cordina took advantage with repeated punishing right hands. Rakhimov sucked it up and battled hard until the final bell. Scores were 116-111 Rakhimov, 115-112, 114-113 Cordina.
Top Boxing News
Typical UK decision-nothing changes-when close the local lad gets it!!
Maybe, but 116-111 for Rakhimov? Which fight were they watching? I coud understand 114-112 or similar but that’s WAY out
I thought Cordina won by 1-2 rounds but it was close.
The 116-111 card for Rakhimov was ridiculous, unless he was getting points for hitting arms and gloves.
I also thought Cordina made it tougher than he needed to..he has great footwork but got too content to stay in the pocket looking for the counter.
There was absolutely nothing wrong with that decision. This is not good evidence in the debate of home cooking in boxing.
What a tremendous fight. Rakhmov is beyond tough and brave. Cordina is a very sharp puncher and I think his heavier hands just nicked it over Rakhimov’s volume.
Good entertaining fight. Really close, I think could’ve gone one way or the other, but not your typical British decision. However, the commentators, the usual bullshit fight calling of always. Only ass kissing and praising for the British fighter, and rarely acknowledging anything the visiting boxer does. Shameless.
Local decision UK if you go there you need ko firt you need ko the judges
Very close because Cordina seemed to coast looking for single shots over last third of the fight and showboating in the last round when he should have been fighting until the bell. Earlier looked superb at times.
I knew it before they declared the winner. Too often in GB. Good fight with the wrong winner.Rakhimov couldnt win a close decision at that place. Rakhimov should have won with a couple of rounds no doubt.
Pleased to say I was at the arena for this. 115-112 for Cordina for me. 114-113 seems the general opinion from the middle and back crowd. A new thing for me ( and a bad one) was no programmes available. Btw Badlefthook website scored Cordina 117-110. Crazy.