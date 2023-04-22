In a clash for the vacant WBC bridgerweight title, undefeated hometown hero Łukasz Rozański (15-0, 14 KOs) scored a first round TKO against previously unbeaten Alen “The Savage” Babic (11-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the G2A Arena in Rzeszów, Poland. Rozański took the fight right at Babic. He knocked down Babic and then got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:10. Babic, a slight favorite going in, complained about the stoppage. There was a 50 minute delay before the fight due to the gloves being misplaced.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
It was pretty clear from the re-fight promo, Babic is kind of a joke. More interested in doing comedy than taking a fight seriously.
Fight was rigged from the start. Babic was buzzed by not seriously hurt. Fir a world title, this was absolute BS.
Agree. Quick stoppage. Babic should have had the chance to weather the storm. Rozanski was bringing the heat, but Babic still had some fight in him.
You knew that was coming eventually for Babic. I didn’t think it would be this fight though. Can’t imagine Rozanski sticks around as champion for too long, but today is his day so congrats.
Yes, Babic is fun to watch, but this was inevitable. Maybe stopped a tad soon, but I doubt it would have changed the outcome. Rozanski’s trunks were about up to his chest.
He could have let it go on USF, to be fair. It’s a world title fight [your laugh here], he could have given him a shot. But I’m listening to Babic speak on it now and he’s definitely taking it hard, but he isn’t complaining about the stoppage. He says Rozanski beat him at his own game and he’ll be back. Literally just said “I’ll go back to see my old friend, Depression”. He’s really taking it hard.
I get why people see Bridger as a joke: another belt and another chance to collect sanctioning fees, plus, it’s adding another division when there are already too many. I don’t really care if it sticks or not, and I might be the only one on this forum, but I don’t mind it too much. There are a lot of Heavyweights in the 210-220 range who are in no man’s land IMO, too big to comfortably make Cruiser, and maybe too small to be elite in today’s Heavyweight division. The reign of W. Klitschko comes to mind. He had several defenses against smaller Heavyweights that kind of illustrated that, where some of them seemed at a huge disadvantage…almost hopeless…going in. Rozanski-Babic was a joke of a title fight, but there’s at least an argument that can be made for Bridger IMO.
Damn, kind of feel bad for Babic after reading that quote about depression..
A good step would be changing the name to Super cruiserweight, so boxing fans know right off what it’s about and maybe schedule a tournament, get aging ex champs from cruiser and smallish HW prospects together fighter who want a last or first shot at a titleThe other 3 orgs will follow suit just like they did for super middleweight and cruiserweight.
Rozanski looked like he was on a strict diet of McDonalds, KFC, and 7/11 30oz Big Gulp to down it. The Pol probably would have won if he could make rounds and Babic needs someone to teach him boxing fundamentals. Still, based on the ref stoppage, it was clear someone was paid off.
Joke of a fight, joke of a division
Poor stoppage plus knockdown was more of a slip.
Does anyone even care?
I wish Fightnews would stop dignifying this laughable division (with its ridiculous name) by reporting on matches like this.
I don’t agree that the division is laughable, but I do agree that the name for it is ridiculous. It should be heavyweight and super heavyweight as in the amateurs.
It is and so would be super heavyweight.
Some of y’all must have had money on Babic. He was dropped and hurt again after wobbling around the ring and looked completely overwhelmed. I’ve seen way worse stoppages than that.
Fuck Yeah! Polska Moc! Babic was supposed to win this but instead met up with a Polish hammer.
Babic talks a lot of shit but can’t back it up. He has no boxing skills and got KTFO.
The Pole`s trunk was almost under his neck, from i saw that, i knew that Babic was in a no win situation.