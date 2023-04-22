In a clash for the vacant WBC bridgerweight title, undefeated hometown hero Łukasz Rozański (15-0, 14 KOs) scored a first round TKO against previously unbeaten Alen “The Savage” Babic (11-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the G2A Arena in Rzeszów, Poland. Rozański took the fight right at Babic. He knocked down Babic and then got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:10. Babic, a slight favorite going in, complained about the stoppage. There was a 50 minute delay before the fight due to the gloves being misplaced.

