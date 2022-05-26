By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

WBA, IBF world bantamweight champion “Monster” Naoya Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs) showed a public workout before the press on Wednesday at Ohashi Gym in Yokohama, Japan. He looked fit and sharp in strenuous training thirteen days before his grudge fight with WBC ruler Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs), 39, with the three belts on the line at the Saitama Super Arena on June 7.

Naoya replied to the press representative’s questions:

“I’m very much motivated to display my improved real power to Donaire. Whatever strategy he may select and show, I’ll cope with him with no problem since I’m in great shape. Last time I had a grueling fight with him, but this time it won’t become like that. I’ll be convincingly victorious without fail.”



