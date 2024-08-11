Mexicano Ayala vence al Filipino Apolinario y gana título mosca FIB El invicto peso mosca mexicano Ángel Ayala (18-0, 8 KOs) noqueó a Dave Apolinario (20-1, 14 KOs) en el sexto round para quedarse con el título mundial vacante de la FIB el viernes por la noche en el Restaurante Arroyo en la Ciudad de México. El golpe al cuerpo de Ayala dejó a Apolinario en la lona en el sexto round. Ayala aumentó la presión y derribó a Apolinario nuevamente con una salvaje andanada de golpes al cuerpo. Apolinario no pudo superar el conteo. Bakole es recibido como un héroe en el Congo La FIB ordena a Tszyu-Murtazaliev Like this: Like Loading...

