La FIB ordena a Tszyu-Murtazaliev La Federación Internacional de Boxeo ha ordenado un combate entre el campeón de peso mediano junior de la FIB, Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs), y el ex campeón Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs). La fecha y el lugar se anunciarán próximamente. Es probable que este combate se celebre en Estados Unidos. Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: La inevitable crisis del boxeo olímpico

