Mendoza noquea a Fundora y gana el título interino 154 Lbs del WBC En una sorpresa, el peso súper welter Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) noqueó al campeón interino del WBC, Sebastian "The Towering Inferno" Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) en el séptimo asalto el sábado por la noche en el Dignity Health Park Sports en Carson, California. Mendoza derribó el Fundora de 6'6 con un gancho de izquierda/mano derecha/gancho de izquierda para terminarlo. Fundora fue contado en: 39. Fundora: Regresaré para hacerme cargo de la división. BAM Rodríguez gana el título de peso mosca de la OMB

