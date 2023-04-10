En una sorpresa, el peso súper welter Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) noqueó al campeón interino del WBC, Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) en el séptimo asalto el sábado por la noche en el Dignity Health Park Sports en Carson, California. Mendoza derribó el Fundora de 6’6 con un gancho de izquierda/mano derecha/gancho de izquierda para terminarlo. Fundora fue contado en: 39.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.