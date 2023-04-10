El invicto ex campeón supermosca del WBC Jesse “BAM” Rodríguez (18-0, 11 KOs) reclamó la corona vacante de peso mosca de la OMB con una decisión unánime en doce asaltos sobre Cristian González (15-2, 5 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Boeing Center en Puerto tecnológico en San Antonio, Texas. BAM presionó la acción mientras González se mantenia desde afuera. Las puntuaciones fueron 118-110, 117-111, 116-112.
