BAM Rodríguez gana el título de peso mosca de la OMB El invicto ex campeón supermosca del WBC Jesse “BAM” Rodríguez (18-0, 11 KOs) reclamó la corona vacante de peso mosca de la OMB con una decisión unánime en doce asaltos sobre Cristian González (15-2, 5 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Boeing Center en Puerto tecnológico en San Antonio, Texas. BAM presionó la acción mientras González se mantenia desde afuera. Las puntuaciones fueron 118-110, 117-111, 116-112. Mendoza noquea a Fundora y gana el título interino 154 Lbs del WBC Stevenson vence a Yoshino en eliminatoria del WBC Like this: Like Loading...

