World-ranked bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (24-1, 15 KOs) of Nicaragua (now based in Miami) continues his march towards a world title opportunity on January 29 against Sharone Carter (11-3, 3 KOs) of St. Louis, MO. in a ten-rounder for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Latino bantamweight title at the Manual Artime Community Center Theater in Miami, Florida.

Lopez’ manager Willam Ramirez (WRAM BOXING) feels 2021 could be a big year for” Melo. “It’s a new year and immediately Melvin has an opportunity to win another major regional title and continue his climb up the world rankings. I am confident he will keep the momentum going on his march toward a world title fight,” said Ramirez.

In the co-feature, Otar Eranosyan (4-0, 2 KOs) of Miami by way of the country of Georgia will battle veteran Juan Carlos Pena (31-2, 23 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a scheduled ten-rounder for the NABA USA 130 pound title.

Johanys Argilagos (5-0, 3 KOs) of Cuba will face a TBA for the WBA Fedelatino super flyweight title.

Mekhrubon Sanginov(8-0, 6 KOs) of Tajikstan vs TBA with the NABA super welterweight title at stake.

Rounding out the card:

James Bacon (25-4, 17 KOs) vs Ramon De La Cruz Sena (23-27-3, 13 KOs) 10 rounds welterweights

Andrey Mangushev (3-0, 3 KOs) vs Milton Nunez (37-25-1, 32 KOs) 8 rounds cruiserweights

Tayre Jones (2-0, 2KOs) vs Zachary Johnson (3-2, 2 KOs) 4 rounds welterweights

Ismael Barroso, Siarhei Novikau, Frank Diaz, Kozimbek Mardonov, and Fazliddin Meliboev will fight in separate bouts.

The event will be promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching).