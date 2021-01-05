January 5, 2021
Boxing News

“Melo” Lopez headlines Jan 29 in Miami

World-ranked bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (24-1, 15 KOs) of Nicaragua (now based in Miami) continues his march towards a world title opportunity on January 29 against Sharone Carter (11-3, 3 KOs) of St. Louis, MO. in a ten-rounder for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Latino bantamweight title at the Manual Artime Community Center Theater in Miami, Florida.

Lopez’ manager Willam Ramirez (WRAM BOXING) feels 2021 could be a big year for” Melo. “It’s a new year and immediately Melvin has an opportunity to win another major regional title and continue his climb up the world rankings. I am confident he will keep the momentum going on his march toward a world title fight,” said Ramirez.

In the co-feature, Otar Eranosyan (4-0, 2 KOs) of Miami by way of the country of Georgia will battle veteran Juan Carlos Pena (31-2, 23 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a scheduled ten-rounder for the NABA USA 130 pound title.

Johanys Argilagos (5-0, 3 KOs) of Cuba will face a TBA for the WBA Fedelatino super flyweight title.

Mekhrubon Sanginov(8-0, 6 KOs) of Tajikstan vs TBA with the NABA super welterweight title at stake.

Rounding out the card:

James Bacon (25-4, 17 KOs) vs Ramon De La Cruz Sena (23-27-3, 13 KOs) 10 rounds welterweights

Andrey Mangushev (3-0, 3 KOs) vs Milton Nunez (37-25-1, 32 KOs) 8 rounds cruiserweights

Tayre Jones (2-0, 2KOs) vs Zachary Johnson (3-2, 2 KOs) 4 rounds welterweights

Ismael Barroso, Siarhei Novikau, Frank Diaz, Kozimbek Mardonov, and Fazliddin Meliboev will fight in separate bouts.

The event will be promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching).

Interview: Steve Farhood

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>