McCloskey wins Briscoe photo award

Local photographer Tim McCloskey’s photo titled “Stay Down!” won “2017 Photo of the Year” honors at the 11th Annual Briscoe Awards on Sunday.

“It’s an honor to have my name mentioned in the same sentence as the great Bennie Briscoe,” said McCloskey. “I feel we are entering into a new golden age of Philly boxing and it’s great to be a part of it.”



McCloskey’s winning shot depicted rising welterweight star Jaron Ennis waiting in a neutral corner while referee Blair Talmadge counts out a fallen George Sosa, in a bout that took place at South Philly’s 2300 Arena on December 1, 2017. Ennis won the bout by knockout in round two.

“Thanks to (subject) Jaron Ennis, (trainer) Bozy Ennis, (promoter) Marshall Kauffman, and (PR agent) Marc Abrams,” said McCloskey. “Without them, none of this is possible.”

McCloskey’s shot was one of nine entries by area photographers that highlighted memorable moments from the 2017 boxing season. Fans and members of the boxing community voted for the year’s best pic during the Briscoe Awards event, held at the VBA Clubhouse in Philadelphia.

“Lastly, thanks to all the ringside photographers who have been very helpful since day one,” said McCloskey. “Specifically Kenny Ludwig, Darryl Cobb, Matt Heasley, and Ali Waxman. I learn something from them every time we’re in contact.”

While other awards were being given out, the ballots of the photo competition were tallied live, and moments later McCloskey was declared the author of the winning shot. For his efforts, McCloskey earned a Briscoe Medal.

“All nine shots were excellent,” said John DiSanto, founder of the Briscoe Awards. “Congratulations to Tim, but this contest is a celebration of ALL the photographers’ ability, artistry, and contribution to the sport. This was the second straight year we named the top photo, and we plan to continue the tradition every year going forward.”

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia.