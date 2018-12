Former world champion and future Hall of Famer Floyd “Money” Mayweather easily demolished kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of a boxing exhibition on Monday night at the Saitama Arena in Saitama, Japan. Smiling the whole way, 41-year-old Floyd dropped 20-year-old Nasukawa three times before the one-sided slaughter was halted. The result will not go on either fighters’ official boxing or MMA records.