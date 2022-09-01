Integrated Sports will distribute the exhibition boxing match between International Boxing Hall of Famer and former 5-division world champion Floyd Mayweather and Japanese 2-time mixed-martial-arts champion Mikuru Askakura on September 24th, starting at 11 p.m. ET, live on a pay-per-view from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The PPV price is $29.99.

Mayweather-Askakura is scheduled for three rounds. The 45-year-old Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record, fights out of Las Vegas. This will mark the first boxing match for Asakur, 30, who has a 16-3 MMA record.

The Mayweather-Askakura boxing exhibition headlines Super RIZIN, presented by Japanese MMA company RIZIN Fighting Federation, which will also feature a kickboxing match between Yoshinari Nadaka and So Trakunbet Bandasak.

The event will be distributed by Integrated Sports across North America live on Cable and Satellite Pay Per View via iN Demand, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel priced at $29.99. Additionally, it will be broadcast via Digital PPV on FITE (all FITE mobile, OTT Streaming and Smart TV apps) and PPV.com.

“We’re thrilled to distribute Mayweather-Askakura and Super RIZIN to combat sports fans throughout North America,” Integrated Sports president Doug Jacobs said. “People can’t get enough of Floyd and MMA fans around the world know RIZIN puts on great MMA shows.”