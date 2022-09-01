Juan Francisco Estrada is ‘excited’ to be back in action and ready to put on a show when he defends his WBC Franchise Super Flyweight title against Argi Cortes on Saturday from Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico and broadcast live to all subscribers worldwide on DAZN.

Estrada (42-3 28 KOs) makes a welcome return to action almost 18 months after edging out Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez in their epic rematch in Dallas in March 2021. ‘El Gallo’ welcomes Cortes to his hometown and the same arena he stopped Dewayne Beamon in August 2019, and the Hermosillo hero will want to put on another show for his fans. Cortes (23-2-2 10 KOs) lands the biggest fight of his career in his 28th pro outing, with the Mexico City man aiming upset his fellow countryman and become a household name overnight.

The Super-Flyweight landscape is as exciting as ever, with Chocolatito holding the WBC Diamond strap, up and coming superstar Jesse Rodriguez producing stunning wins over Carlos Cuadras and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai so far this year and a host of talents at 112 and 115lbs itching to test themselves against the best – so 32 year old Estrada is looking to remind the world that he’s the top dog.

“I am very excited for this show, where we can finally get into the ring after more than a year without fighting,” said Estrada. “I expect a difficult rival, I know that Argi will arrive very well prepared, and will have a man in the corner who knows everything, everyone, with great experience and achievements like Don Nacho Beristain.

“But we have made a great preparation and that I have enjoyed a lot, because for the first time in six years, I have had a camp without injuries, and that has me very motivated for this fight and whatever comes next. There are so many great fights out there and I cannot wait to return.

“I hope the fans join us on Saturday. My fight against Cortés will be a war, and the rest of the fight card will be very competitive and exciting with two more World championships, very good prospects, hometown talent with my teammates here Christian Olivo and Omar Salcido present. It will be a historic event that people cannot miss, I hope to see all my people at the arena.”