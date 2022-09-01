By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
According to Aussie boxing commentator Ben Damon, a possible bout is in the works between WBA #14 heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller and former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne. The bout is expected to take place on November 26 in London (potentially as co-main to a rumored Daniel Dubois vs. Dillian Whyte fight) if Miller is cleared to fight in the UK. Alternatively, November 13 in Abu Dhabi is in play.
Miller (25-0-1, 21 KOs) is 2-0 with 2 KOs since resuming his career this year after a 3.5 year pause. Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) resurrected his career with a crushing first round KO of Junior Fa on the Haney-Kambosos undercard in June.
Serious question for historians… Lucas Browne is referenced as a “former heavyweight champion,” despite that title being rescinded as the result of taking a substance which violated WBA rules. But in 20-some years I’ve never seen Frans Botha, who did the exact same thing and had his title stripped by the IBF, referred to in the same way. Why the double standard?
I’ll give this one a shot: I THINK (I could very well be wrong) it’s because Botha’s win over Axel Schulz was vacated. That fight is now officially a no-contest. Browne’s win over Chagaev is still a win. I would PRESUME (again, I could be wrong) that’s because Botha tested positive on a test for that actual fight and because Browne maybe tested positive on a random test.
Can’t imagine either one has any better option right now. I’d watch that.
Im ready for this
Miller will beat Browne if they face off in the ring. Miller is too active and Browne’s balance and movement with his legs needs some serious gym work. Browne’s style is rather anemic in creativity and he trash talks better than he fights.
Intriguing matchup the winner is going to be the one who wants it the most.