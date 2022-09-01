By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

According to Aussie boxing commentator Ben Damon, a possible bout is in the works between WBA #14 heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller and former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne. The bout is expected to take place on November 26 in London (potentially as co-main to a rumored Daniel Dubois vs. Dillian Whyte fight) if Miller is cleared to fight in the UK. Alternatively, November 13 in Abu Dhabi is in play.

Miller (25-0-1, 21 KOs) is 2-0 with 2 KOs since resuming his career this year after a 3.5 year pause. Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) resurrected his career with a crushing first round KO of Junior Fa on the Haney-Kambosos undercard in June.