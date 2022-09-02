Sad to report that former heavyweight contender Earnie Shavers has passed away at the age of 78. Considered one of the hardest punching heavyweights who ever lived, Shavers compiled a record of 74-14-1 with 68 knockouts and twice fought for the heavyweight title.

On September 29, 1977, Shavers challenged heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali and gave “The Greatest” all he could handle before losing a close fifteen round unanimous decision.

On September 28, 1979, Shavers knocked down heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, but Holmes recovered and stopped Shavers in round eleven.