Sad to report that former heavyweight contender Earnie Shavers has passed away at the age of 78. Considered one of the hardest punching heavyweights who ever lived, Shavers compiled a record of 74-14-1 with 68 knockouts and twice fought for the heavyweight title.
On September 29, 1977, Shavers challenged heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali and gave “The Greatest” all he could handle before losing a close fifteen round unanimous decision.
On September 28, 1979, Shavers knocked down heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, but Holmes recovered and stopped Shavers in round eleven.
Earnie Shavers has a substantial claim of being the single hardest punching human being who has ever existed. Rest easy champ.
I believe one of the boxing magazines back in the 80s or 90s had him rated as just that. Always entertaining, and nice guy from what I’ve heard. RIP Earnie Shavers.
His title fight against Holmes is one of my earliest boxing memories. RIP Earnie
I don’t agree with that since he couldn’t knock out the guys at the next level. Deontay Wilder is far more deadly with a single shot
I thought Shavers deserved the nod over Ali, and it seemed Frazier and Foreman wanted no part of him (and for good reason). Shavers was a deadly and skilled puncher as he seemed to detonate bombs in either hand. His demolition of Norton was highlight reel stuff and he likely would’ve been a champion had he fought his peak years when Ali and Holmes didn’t reign. From all accounts he was a good family man who gave back to many. Rest In Power, Champ.
Not really. Earnie could hit hard but he generally only beat stiffs and guys past their best. Not skilled enough to win the championship. If Quarry could KO him in the 1st round Foreman and Frazier would have buried him. Best comperable is when Earnie fought Ron Lyle and got knocked out
RIP, Earnie, you were one of the boxers back in the 70’s that brought me to the greatest sport in the world!
Would absolutely dominate these buns today. RIP
DAMN ! . I was just reading Ting Magazine yesterday. Whole issue around hardest hitters etc and Shaver’s was right there in the mix.
RIP Earnie Shavers
Remember seeing him at Yankee Stadium on the undercard of Ali Norton. Think he had an early knockout of Henry Clark