Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. and hard-hitting top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz went face-to-face at the final press conference Thursday before they meet in the ring this Sunday, September 4 headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Andy Ruiz: “I’m trying to make a big statement. Not just for the fans, but for myself. Losing all those titles that I won broke my heart. This is another chance for me to become champion and I don’t want to lose it. I want to take full advantage of it and do my best.”

Luis Ortiz: My goal is to destroy my opponent and win this fight in a convincing fashion. Either he knocks me out or I knock him out. A knockout in boxing is the best thing in sports. This is going to be an exciting fight, one of us is going down, and I’m making sure it’s Andy.”

ANDY RUIZ JR.

“I feel good and extremely motivated. The first time I saw Ortiz fight live, my dad told me I was going to fight him someday. Now we’re here.

“At the end of the day, we both have the same dream. He wants to make history, but I’m going to have my hand raised up high and I’ll be the one who comes out victorious.

“I’m trying to make a big statement. Not just for the fans, but for myself. Losing all those titles that I won broke my heart. This is another chance for me to become champion and I don’t want to lose it. I want to take full advantage of it and do my best.

“His plan is to try to knock me out but we’ve trained really hard. If it goes the distance, we trained hard. I’m ready for anything he brings to the ring. Everyone wants a knockout, but if you look for the knockout, you make mistakes and pay the price. That’s what we’ll be waiting for.

“This is the only thing we know how to do. I’ve boxed since I was six-years-old. I never had another job, so I had to work hard in boxing and follow my dreams.

“I focus more on boxing now, because in my last fight I was focused on how I looked. I want to be the part, not look the part. I trained so hard for this moment.

“Beating Luis Ortiz will help me become a world champion again. That’s the reason I’m still fighting. I want to become a two-time world champion.

“All the hard work and dedication, the blood sweat and tears, it’s time for it all to pay off. It’s time to get the victory.

LUIS ORTIZ

“My goal is to destroy my opponent and win this fight in a convincing fashion.

“Either he knocks me out or I knock him out. A knockout in boxing is the best thing in sports. This is going to be an exciting fight, one of us is going down, and I’m making sure it’s Andy.

“The only thing I know how to do is box. Ever since I was a kid in Cuba and had to fight for my lunch money. I’m ready for this because this is all that I know.

“This is a fight everyone has wanted. It’s going to be two warriors in the ring and now it’s finally time to fight this Sunday.

“Every fight is important, but this is especially important because the winner will hopefully fight to become heavyweight champion of the world. It’s the most important fight for both of us right now.

“This is a very important fight for both of us. Whoever wins this fight is going to get a shot for a world title and right now, it doesn’t get any bigger than that.

“I don’t pay attention to the odds. Boxing is such a great sport, because you come in with an idea of what you’re going to do, and it changes right away when you’re in the ring.

“I come from a school of boxing that’s about adapting to what my opponent does. I don’t take anything for granted in the ring. But no matter what he does, I’m going in there to look for the knockout, that’s the ultimate goal.

“I’m facing a popular Mexican fighter, but things can turn around in a second. I love the Mexican fans and I’m looking to get them on my side with a big victory.”

The press conference also featured fighters competing on the stacked four-fight pay-per-view undercard. In the co-main event, top lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz battles Eduardo Ramirez in a WBC Lightweight Title Eliminator, plus former three-division world champion Abner Mares makes his ring return against Miguel Flores in a 10-round attraction, while unbeaten rising star Jose Valenzuela duels Edwin De Los Santos in the 10-round telecast opener.

ISAAC CRUZ

“We came here to show that I’m a first-class fighter. We know it’s going to be a tough fight and a war for as long as it lasts.

“We’ve gained the respect and love of the fans and we’re going to keep going hard on this journey. We want to continue to gain more fans as we continue to perform.

“I’m coming into this fight very well prepared. It’s been a long camp that lasted almost four months. I’m extremely motivated and appreciative of all the support I’ve received so far.

“There’s been a world of difference between this training camp and the camps I had for my last two fights. The amount of time that we had to prepare made things much better and everyone is going to see the difference on Sunday night.

“I have not reached my ceiling as a fighter yet. My goal is to get better each and every fight and show that I can be one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world.

“Valenzuela has to earn a fight with me, just like everyone has to earn their opportunities. He has to put in the work, and if he wants the opportunity, he just has to talk to my team.”

EDUARDO RAMIREZ

“I’m motivated and I trained very hard for this fight. This is going to be another Mexican warrior between two fighters who have trained hard and who are coming to give everything they have on Sunday.

“I’m more than ready to give the fans what they want this weekend. I’m coming to put on a show and I can confidently say that this night is going to be a blast for everyone watching.

“This means a lot to me because September is a big month for the Mexican people. It’s our duty to give the fans the kind of fight that they crave and that they deserve.

“A victory in this fight could truly be a springboard for my career. That’s the only goal that we have in mind. We know that we have to be cautious because of Cruz’s power, but we’re ready for everything he brings.”

ABNER MARES

“It’s an honor and a blessing to be back. It’s a dream come true. It’s amazing to be fighting on this amazing card and I’m just ready to do my thing. I can fight in my sleep, so I’m just going to enjoy the moment.

“I’m in a different position coming back after four years. I’ve had a lot of memorable nights here in Los Angeles. I’ve had great fights here. But come September 4 it’s a new time in my career. I have no pressure in my mind. I’m just enjoying it.

“I can sit here and say that I’ll be a smart fighter, but at the end of the day, I’m a warrior. I’ll probably end up slugging it out with this guy, because that’s what I do.

“I train hard for this and I know we’re both ready. There is never a boring Abner Mares fight and Sunday night is going to be no different.

“This is a different chapter in my life. To be back in front of my people for a comeback fight, I’m truly honored and blessed. I’m happy and grateful to everyone who gave me the opportunity. Now it’s just time to get to work.

“Mentally I want to be the wise fighter who picks their punches inside of the ring. But sometimes the heart gets the best of you and you end up fighting like the warrior you are.”

MIGUEL FLORES

“This is a great opportunity to add a big name to my resume. I know Mares is confident, but I’m going to rely on my preparation to carry me through this fight.

“When you have two Mexicans, everyone knows it’s going to produce fireworks. Obviously you want to be smart and intelligent in the ring, but being honest, I’m going in there to give the fans a great show.

“I’m hoping to steal the show and do it in a smart fashion. The plan is to go in there and have an exciting, one-sided fight.

“A victory will definitely open a lot more doors and get me the big fights that I’m looking for. I do this for my family and that’s my motivation every time I get in there.”

JOSE VALENZUELA

“I just have to keep doing what I do. I’m going to stay relaxed, use my jab and take it round by round so I can get the victory.

“I want to thank him for stepping in and taking this fight. Edwin is a hell of a fighter with a lot of knockouts. I think he’s going to bring the best out of me and make sure we give the fans a great show.

“I know this guy is going to come to fight, because this is a great opportunity as well. He’s coming to put on a great show, just like I am. It’s a new opponent, but it’s going to be the same result.

“I’m starting to get in the flow of things and I believe that once I’m able to get by this opponent, I’ll be ready for Isaac Cruz, Gervonta Davis or whoever they have to put in front of me.

“Me and the Benavidez team are a big family. They took me in when nobody was there for me and basically adopted me. I’ll always be grateful to them for that.”

EDWIN DE LOS SANTOS

“I was ready for this. I was training for two months and was going to fight next week if it didn’t happen, but I’m thankful for this opportunity and I’m more than ready for Valenzuela.

“The knockouts come by themselves. I hope he’s ready for what I bring. This isn’t going to be a sprint, it’s a marathon.

“This fight is 50-50. People know what I’m capable of. If you don’t know what I’m about, you’re going to see on Sunday night and in every fight going forward.

“This fight is going to come down to who’s smarter and craftier inside of the ring. I know that he knows what to do inside of the ring, so it’s my job to overcome that.

“Valenzuela has many weaknesses, not just one. You’re going to see what I’m talking about on Sunday night. This is just one more step on my way to the larger goal that I’m looking to accomplish.”