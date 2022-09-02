Northeast Philadelphia heavyweight Joey “The Tank” Dawejko (22-10-4, 13 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO against “Fly” Mike Marshall (6-4-1, 4 KOs) on Thursday night at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Dawejko dropped Marshall with a short left hook in round two. Near the end of round four, Dawejko sent Marshall to the canvas again. Marshall beat the count, but the ref waved it off. Marshall didn’t like the stoppage.

In the co-feature, super lightweight Daiyaan Butt (11-2, 5 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision against journeyman Tyrone Luckey (15-18-4, 11 KOs). Scores were 58-56, 60-54, 60-54. Luckey’s ring savvy gave Butt problems.