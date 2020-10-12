WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman met in an interesting virtual conference with the international press, discussing major topics and issues. Topics included Saturday’s Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez fight, the status of Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim, and the WBC Remote Scoring System.

On one of the clashes that has brought the most interest among fans: The fight between WBC franchise champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo López, on Saturday at the MGM Grand Bubble in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sulaiman described this as undoubtedly one of the most important fights of the year and that it promises to be a fascinating test of style and power since the quality of both fighters is outstanding.

He then explained the WBC has received a request to postpone the purse bid towards the fight between Saul Álvarez and Avni Yildirim for the vacant WBC super middleweight title. However, he assured that this clash would be a difficult test for both fighters because even though Avni does not arrive as the favorite, the skills and especially the hunger that he has, show that he has everything to be a green and gold champion.

Another important issue of the meeting was WBC’s remote scoring, an initiative implemented by the WBC that has had very satisfactory results, especially at this time where safety is the paramount priority and where the number of people who participate in a card should be strictly limited.

Sulaiman explained that the WBC has meticulously developed the “WBC Remote Scoring System”, which has been effectively used during the last two years to thoroughly evaluate and train ring officials, into a solution for boxing events, especially relevant, during current conditions, and which has had a great response.