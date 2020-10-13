By Gabriel F. Cordero
WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has confirmed the signing of an agreement with Paradigm Sports, a sports management agency that also represents Conor McGregor. Some think this means a fight between the two could be closer than ever to happening.
Sources close to Pacquiao indicate that there is a possibility that there will only be two more fights before he retires and dedicate himself to the aim of becoming the next president of the Philippines.
“Great things are coming! Stay tuned,” Pacquiao said.
This fight should never happen. Of course Manny is going to win. He’s an 8 division champion against a non- boxer with a record of 0-1! This is merely a cash grab by both participants.
To make it more interesting they should be meeting halfway between the rules of boxing and MMA. Maybe a kickboxing bout?
That being said, I’ll still probably watch it
I really don’t care to whom Pacquiao will fight next, but rather his intentions to fight only two more times. I truly hope he will remain healthy after such a grueling boxing career. Boxers start to pay the price of brutal wars in the ring, just few years after retirement. No need to mention any example.
reading between the lines here I think Pac wants Mcgregor followed by Floyd.
Plan to beat CM more emphatically than Floyd did and use that as a way of calling Floyd out.
Floyd never fought CM punk – CM lost two fights both in the mma cage and neither to a boxer unless I somehow missed it?
Lets hope Pac hasn’t signed his “sporting” death warrant. McGuigan is combat sports – Pac should stay retired. How he gets a shot against the irisher is beyond me when the aussie beat him in Sydney last year. He should hunt him down for revenge and leave the Real loins prowl the cages and rings of glory.
It all depends on how much Manny has in his tank. If he has enough in his tank, then I think he will out box him and knock him out in 7 or 8 rounds. An MMA fighter cannot learn the sweet science in only a few years. You need many years of learning and training and lots of talent, of course.