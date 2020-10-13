By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has confirmed the signing of an agreement with Paradigm Sports, a sports management agency that also represents Conor McGregor. Some think this means a fight between the two could be closer than ever to happening.

Sources close to Pacquiao indicate that there is a possibility that there will only be two more fights before he retires and dedicate himself to the aim of becoming the next president of the Philippines.

“Great things are coming! Stay tuned,” Pacquiao said.