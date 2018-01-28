January 28, 2018

Matthysse, Linares Post-Fight Presser Quotes

By Miguel Maravilla

Argentina’s Lucas Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs) scored an eighth round knockout over Tewa Kiram (37-1, 27 KOs) of Thailand Saturday night to claim the WBA ‘regular’ welterweight title on the HBO Boxing After Dark main event at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Lucas Matthysse: “I was fine and calm even though I couldn’t hit him. It was only a matter of time. I was hitting him good up. I finished with a good result. This was a win for all Latinos. I would like the rematch with Danny Garcia.”

WBA lightweight champ Jorge Linares (44-3, 27 KO’s) of Venezuela was victorious against Mercito Gesta (31-2-2, 17 KOs) in winning a unanimous decision in the HBO co-feature.

Jorge Linares: “Tonight I finished my job. I feel good and I’m ready for the next big fight. Maybe Lomachenko first and then move up to 140 to fight Mikey.”

